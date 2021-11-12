Community & Events

ABC7 honored with Friends of La Rabida Children's Hospital award

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 received a Friends of La Rabida award at the hospital's 35th annual celebration Thursday.

ABC7 was honored with the corporate partnership award for its commitment to children with special healthcare needs. Andrea Zopp was also honored with the community support award.

Diana Palomar, ABC7's Vice President of Community Engagement, accepted the award on behalf of the station. ABC7 anchor/reporter Ravi Baichwal was the emcee.

La Rabida treats children living with disabilities or chronic health conditions.
