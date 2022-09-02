Labor Day weekend Chicago: Police deploy extra patrols to keep everyone safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With several festivals, concerts and plenty to do over Labor Day weekend, Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols to keep everyone safe.

The video featured is from a previous report.

As they expect more people to gather along the lakefront, they're focusing their efforts on the beaches and parks, stressing safety near the water at all times.

WATCH: CPD Supt. David Brown discuss Labor Day public safety

"I'm actually here for the festival. I'm excited to go, it's later on today," said Anthony Pineda, visiting from New York.

Public safety officials at North Avenue Beach are urging folks to be safe.

Over Memorial Day, police arresting multiple people on this same beach as many flocked to the lakefront.

RELATED: Chicago officials urge safety along Lake Michigan after recent incidents

"It's a great time to be out and coming together, but we have to keep safety top of mind," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

"Lake Michigan is fun, but it can also be dangerous," said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Jason Lach. "In recent weeks, the Chicago Fire Department has had several emergency runs for drowning victims and injured people in the water."

With 560 search and rescues made along Lake Michigan so far this year, the Coast Guard says Chicago is the third highest city for water rescues.

"Unfortunately, of those 560 cases, 29 people have not come back from them. And that's why I'm standing up here today, is because I want to drive home safety," said Commander Tom Pequignot, with U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan.

RELATED: 647 people drown each day. Here's how to avoid being one of them

Warning of dangers on the water, police are also adding more bike patrols and deploying extra resources to major events to keep everyone safe.

"We have reassigned some of our officers from desk duties to field duties," Supt. Brown said.

"Makes me feel a lot better," said Chicago resident Jordan Tran. "During the Fourth of July weekend, I was here, came to this beach. Police presence was great. I felt safe and I think we're trying to plan on going to the beach on Sunday, so should feel safe as well."

The marine and dive team will also be on patrol over the weekend and ready for deployment, as officials urge people to not swim alone and always wear a life jacket.