Organizers announce the 2024 grand marshal for Chicago Pride Parade

The Chicago Pride Parade 2024 will be downsized as the event steps off in Lakeview on June 30, organizers said Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comedian Fortune Feimster and her wife Jax Smith will be the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade grand marshals, PRIDEChicago announced on Thursday.

"We are honored to be named the grand marshals for Chicago Pride," said Feimster. "Chicago holds a special place in our hearts-it's home to a great comedy scene and home to the best audiences."

The couple met at Chicago Pride 2015, and got married in October 2020.

"As we celebrate our community and our anniversary, it feels like a beautiful full-circle moment," she said.

PRIDEChicago announced two other couples that will serve as community grand marshals.

Chicago bar owner Art Johnston and his partner, Jose "Pepe" Pena. The couple have been together for 50 years, and opened Sidetrack, a widely known gay bar in Lakeview, in 1982.

Local LGBTQ+ Activists Myles and Precious Brady-Davis are also this year's community grand marshals.

Myles Brady-Davis is the communications director of Equality Illinois and Precious Brady-Davis recently became the first Black transgender person appointed to public office in Cook County.

Last month, organizers of the Chicago Pride Parade said the event will be smaller this June.

Entries will be capped at 125 group. That is down 35% from last year. The parade will also kick off an hour earlier, at 11 a.m. on June 30.