'Hero' correctional officers save inmate trying to jump over railing at Lake County jail

By Rob McDonagh, Storyful
Correctional officers save inmate trying to jump over jail railing

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. -- Two correctional officers in Illinois were lauded as "heroes" by the county sheriff after their swift actions on Monday, August 9, stopped an inmate from hurling himself from a mezzanine onto a floor one level down.

Video released by the Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Correctional Officers Garrett Parsell and Matthew Bellavia escorting an inmate through the county jail when the inmate launches himself over a railing.

"Officers Parsell and Bellavia, who were close behind the inmate, immediately jumped into action, grabbing ahold of the man and pulled him back to safety, even as the inmate struggled and continued his attempt to fall to the ground," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. "The inmate was uninjured and is now under self-harm prevention protocols," it added.



Lake County Sheriff John D Idleburg said the officers "undoubtedly saved the life of this inmate, and they are heroes in my book."
