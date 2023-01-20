Opening of Lake Geneva Ice Castles postponed until February due to warm start to 2023

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- The start of 2023 has been so warm that you'll have to wait a little longer to visit the Ice Castles in Wisconsin this year.

The opening for the popular winter attraction in Lake Geneva has been pushed back to February 3. They were supposed to open next week, but organizers haven't been able to get the ice together.

When it does open, it will be returning to Geneva National Resort & Club for the second year in a row.

The seasonal entertainment company is known to create elaborate castles built entirely from ice in several cities across North America.

Professional ice artisans grow, harvest and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the outdoor attraction. The experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, crawl spaces and slot canyons, which are illuminated at night with color-changing LED lights.

This year, the attraction will also have a re-imagined and enhanced horse-drawn sleigh ride, new lighting features, and whimsical winter characters that guests will have a chance to meet.

Tickets to visit the frozen fortresses will be available November 28, 2022, on icecastles.com.

The attraction typically opens in mid-to-late January, depending on the weather, and only remains open for about four weeks.

Ice Castles also has four other locations in Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York.