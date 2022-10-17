Ice Castles to return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin at Geneva National Resort

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- A popular winter attraction in Lake Geneva is returning to Geneva National Resort & Club for the second year in a row.

Ice Castles will be back in Wisconsin for 2022, with ice artisans beginning to create the experience as early as November, the attraction said in a press release.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, "We're honored to be celebrating our 5th year in Lake Geneva and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests."

The seasonal entertainment company is known to create elaborate castles built entirely from ice in several cities across North America.

Professional ice artisans grow, harvest and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the outdoor attraction. The experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, crawl spaces and slot canyons, which are illuminated at night with color-changing LED lights.

This year, the attraction will also have a re-imagined and enhanced horse-drawn sleigh ride, new lighting features, and whimsical winter characters that guests will have a chance to meet.

Tickets to visit the frozen fortresses will be available November 28, 2022, on icecastles.com.

The attraction typically opens in mid-to-late January, depending on the weather, and only remains open for about four weeks.

Ice Castles also has four other locations in Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York.