Winterfest 2021: Lake Geneva snow sculptures win national titles in rare twist

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. -- The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship 2021 results are in and two Wisconsin teams are among the winners!Teams from as far away as Alaska and Florida participated in the 72-hour national championship competition at the 26th Annual Lake Geneva Winterfest, which is the event's centerpiece.In a rare twist, organizers said the same three teams took home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place honors in both the Championship and the People's Choice categories.1st Place - Wisconsin 2 "Inoculation" (a COVID-themed design)2nd Place - Florida "The Power of the Mind's Eye"3rd Place - Wisconsin 1 "Tribal Dance"1st Place - Wisconsin 12nd Place - Wisconsin 23rd Place - FloridaTeam Name: "Sculptora Borealis" from WisconsinSculpture Title: "Inoculation"Team Name: "Frozen: Less Latitude, More Attitude" from FloridaSculpture Title: "The Power of the Mind's Eye"Team Name: "Snowblind" from WisconsinSculpture Title: "Tribal Dance"For more on the annual competition, visit the Lake Geneva website.