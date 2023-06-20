Man's body pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said the body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to reports of a person in the water at about 5:32 a.m. in the 1000-block of West Pratt Boulevard.

The body of an unidentified man, approximately 60-65 years old, was pulled from the water, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.