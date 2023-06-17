WATCH LIVE

Body of man pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed music venue on North Side, CPD says

Autopsy is still pending

Saturday, June 17, 2023 5:15PM
CHICAGO -- The body of a man was pulled from the Chicago River near The Salt Shed music venue on the North Side Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The unidentified male adult was recovered from the water at around 9:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. Elston Avenue, said police.

RELATED: 26-year-old man missing after attending Salt Shed Chicago concert; CPD asking for public's help

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

