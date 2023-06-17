Body of man pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed music venue on North Side, CPD says

CHICAGO -- The body of a man was pulled from the Chicago River near The Salt Shed music venue on the North Side Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The unidentified male adult was recovered from the water at around 9:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. Elston Avenue, said police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner.