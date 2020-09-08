Teen drowns in lake while swimming near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, IN

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- The body of a 16-year-old girl was pulled from Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family at an Indiana beach on Labor Day.

Emergency officials responded to an area near the Michigan City lighthouse pier at Washington Beach Park around 2 p.m. Monday after family reported the teen missing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Multiple agencies responded and began a search.

The teen's body was recovered by members of the Michigan City Fire Department about 50 minutes after arriving on the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted and the girl was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

A National Weather Service beach hazard statement reporting high-risk swimming conditions for the area was in effect at the time of the incident.

The death remains under investigation.
