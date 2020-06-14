Weather

Lake Michigan nearing all-time record-high level, set 33 years ago

By

Lake Michigan is nearing its all-time record-high level.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lake Michigan is nearing its all-time record-high level.

It is only 2.5 inches away from that record, set in October of 1986.

The official readings from May show the lake level was recorded at the highest level ever for the month of May. And June will likely see its highest level ever.

The current level is also 6 inches higher than what we saw last June.

RELATED: Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Dramatic photos from Google Earth show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.



Typically in the fall and winter, the lake level declines. But that did not happen this year. Lake levels stayed very consistent through the past several months. So as summer begins, a time the lake level typically increases, the lake is starting at a very high level.

The current reading is 583.14 feet. That is just shy of the October 1986 record of 582.35 feet. It was just seven years ago the lake level was at its lowest recorded level, 576.02 feet.

Each foot of increase on Lake Michigan means an added 4.67 trillion gallons of water.

A graph from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows the fluctuations in the water levels of the Great Lakes going back to 1918. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron share the same water level.

Lake Michigan is nearing its all-time record-high level.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbeach erosiongreat lakeslake michigan
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: 'Graduation 2020: For Chicago, By Chicago'
Illinois has largest decrease in COVID-19 cases across US: report
George Washington statue defaced on South Side
Boystown drag march among Chicago protests Sunday
Class of 2020 talk future, COVID-19 and activism
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Video: Good Samaritans rushed to rescue overturned car
Show More
Southern IL towns reckon with racist past as local protests arise
2 charged after CPD officer dragged by stolen car in Englewood
Man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
Square slices find space in Chicago's pizza scene
City faces lawsuit over controversial meetings between mayor, city council members
More TOP STORIES News