Florida man dies saving teen from Lake Michigan at Porter Beach

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTER BEACH, Ind. (WLS) -- A man died Monday at Porter Beach in Indiana while trying to save a teenager from Lake Michigan.

Police say Thomas Kenning, who was visiting from Florida, saw the young woman in distress in the lake.

He was able to help her to safety before he got caught himself.

He was found between 20 and 30 feet from shore, officials said.

