Lake Michigan drownings up 80 percent this year, water safety group says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water safety advocacy organization reported Sunday that drownings in Lake Michigan are up 80% over the same period of time last year.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said on this date in 2018, there were 15 Lake Michigan drownings.

In 2019, as of Sunday morning, the organization said it is tracking 51 drownings in the Great Lakes; 27 of those drowning happened in Lake Michigan.

On Saturday, the body of a 35-year-old Michigan man was pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton, Indiana.



The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan in Holland, Michigan. Deputies responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lakeshore Drive after bystanders spotted the man struggling, then go face down after flagging for help. According to the National Weather Service, the lake conditions involved 3-5 foot waves and 20-30 mph winds out of the southwest, creating waves and dangerous currents.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said there have also been two SCUBA deaths in Lake Michigan.

WATCH: Indiana mother speaks out about son's near-drowning to keep other kids safe

There have been 11 drowning deaths and one person reported this year in Lake Erie, six drowning deaths in Lake Ontario along with one SeaDoo death, five drowning deaths in Lake Huron, and two drowning deaths in Lake Superior, the organization said.

There have been 791 drownings total in the Great Lakes since 2010, the organization said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosafetydrowningswimminglake michiganindiana dunes
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Celebrate National Waterpark Day at Raging Waves
CPD investigating second alligator possibly found in Humboldt Park lagoon
Fallen officers honored during Ride to Remember
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
VIDEO: American Airlines employee's tarmac dance goes viral
Family Health & Fitness Fair to offer free health screenings and family activities
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News