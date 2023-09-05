Chicago police said a woman is critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan as a man and teen died in two other incidents along the lake.

2 dead, 1 critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan in separate incidents in Chicago, NW Ind.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a tragic end to the Labor Day weekend along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Chicago police said that a woman was pulled from Lake Michigan and is in critical condition

Police said the 46-year-old jumped into the water at Montrose Harbor. She was rescued by the Marine United and rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she is in critical condition, police said.

There were two more incidents of people rescued from the water over the holiday weekend.

Police confirm before 10:30 p.m., a witness said a 27-year-old man was with a group of people jumping into the lake near 49th Street Beach. The man never came back up.

The Marine Unit found him and rushed him to U Of C hospital where he died.

In East Chicago, officers responded to a teenager that went missing in the water at around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the teen jumped off the rocks after being warned not to by marina staff,

The teen apparently struggled to come out of the water. The dive team recovered him a short time later but he was unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Project, which monitors drownings, 31 people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year.