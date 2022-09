Young boy 'very critical' after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy is in "very critical" condition after he was pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday.

The Chicago Fire Department said the child is approximately 5 to 7 years old and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in full cardiac arrest.

