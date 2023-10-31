5 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash on South Side: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured in a Monday night crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

The crash happened at 31st Street near the Prairie Shores and Lake Meadows neighborhoods.

Four people were taken to local hospitals in serious to critical conditions, the CFD spokesperson said.

One person was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and three others were taken to Northwestern Hospital. A fifth person was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair to serious condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.