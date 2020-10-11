Lake Shore Drive traffic diverted after woman shot in vehicle near Navy Pier: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Traffic on Lake Shore Drive is being temporarily diverted after a woman was shot near Navy Pier Sunday afternoon.The shooting was reported on the 600-block of East Grand Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.Officials said an offender fired at the female victim inside of a vehicle.The woman was transported to Northwestern University Hospital in fair condition, police said.Some traffic on LSD is being diverted onto Columbus while the incident is being investigated.A person of interest has been detained as the investigation continues, police said.