Lake Shore Drive traffic diverted after woman shot in vehicle near Navy Pier: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Traffic on Lake Shore Drive is being temporarily diverted after a woman was shot near Navy Pier Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on the 600-block of East Grand Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Officials said an offender fired at the female victim inside of a vehicle.

Chicago violence: Weekend shootings

The woman was transported to Northwestern University Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Some traffic on LSD is being diverted onto Columbus while the incident is being investigated.

A person of interest has been detained as the investigation continues, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
