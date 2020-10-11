Lake Shore Drive traffic diverted after woman shot in vehicle near Navy Pier: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Traffic on Lake Shore Drive is being temporarily diverted after a woman was shot near Navy Pier Sunday afternoon.
The shooting was reported on the 600-block of East Grand Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Officials said an offender fired at the female victim inside of a vehicle.
RELATED: Chicago violence: Weekend shootings
The woman was transported to Northwestern University Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Some traffic on LSD is being diverted onto Columbus while the incident is being investigated.
A person of interest has been detained as the investigation continues, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
