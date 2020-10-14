CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting critically injured a 19-year-old woman on Lake Shore Drive on Saturday, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred at about 1:20 p.m. in the 300-block of South Lake Shore Drive.
Police said the victim was inside a white Dodge Caliber that was stopped at a stoplight on Lake Shore Drive at East Jackson Drive. Another vehicle pulled alongside and police said there was a conversation between people in each vehicle.
Someone inside the second vehicle fired shots into the Dodge Caliber, wounding the 19-year-old woman in the head, police said.
The victim's car fled north and eventually exited and stopped on the 600-block of East Grand Avenue.
The woman was then transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital, where she remains in critical condition at last check.
Wednesday morning, police said Jennifer Medina, 26, has been charged with one count of attempted murder. Police said she was the driver of the vehicle that the shots were fired from.
Woman charged in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Grant Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Police search for suspects after pregnant mother slain on South Side; baby still in critical condition