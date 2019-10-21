Lakefront pedestrian trail closed due to high waves: Chicago Park District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An advisory has been issued along Lake Michigan's lakefront pedestrian trail Monday due to dangerous conditions.

Chicago Park District sent out a tweet just after 11 a.m. of their plan to close part of the trails due to high waves until further notice.



The areas affected include the trail south of Fullerton Avenue, and the trails between North Avenue and Ohio Street. Officials also said the piers at Montrose Avenue and North Avenue will also be closed.

