Lakefront pedestrian trail closed due to high waves: Chicago Park District

Chicago Park District sent out a tweet just after 11 a.m. of their plan to close part of the trails due to high waves until further notice.
🚨PLEASE BE ADVISED: The lakefront pedestrian trail South of Fullerton Ave., and both trails between North Ave. & Ohio St. are CLOSED due to high waves, until further notice. Piers at Montrose Ave. & North Ave. are also CLOSED.— Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) October 21, 2019
See the #ChiLFT map at https://t.co/rmLr4NCcau pic.twitter.com/tBe13cbbj1
The areas affected include the trail south of Fullerton Avenue, and the trails between North Avenue and Ohio Street. Officials also said the piers at Montrose Avenue and North Avenue will also be closed.
