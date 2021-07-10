children

Fun summer activities for kids available at Lakeshore Learning

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Learning games can help kids avoid summer brain drain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lakeshore Learning has games and tips to help parents keep their kids learning all summer.

Kids can bring learning outdoors with water play using Float & Find Alphabet Bubbles. The set includes watertight plastic bubbles that help kids identify letters and letter sounds from A to Z. One side features a letter, and kids can flip it to see an image matching the beginning sound.

Indoor play can be done using counting cones or a real-working cash register to help kids develop their math skills. Lakeshore Learning recommends giving older children chores and earning an allowance to practice counting, money management and math.

The company offers thousands of worksheets and other resources for free. Parents can visit one of the locations throughout Chicago, including Beverly, Orland Park and Palatine.
Related topics:
educationchicagobeverlypalatineorland parkchildrengames
