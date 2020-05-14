Weather experiments, activities, lessons from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team

Weather Workshop

Weather Sketchers

WEATHER: Like It Or Not! Lessons

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for ways to keep your kids busy while they're at home during the COVID-19 outbreak? Check out the weather lessons, experiments and activities from our ABC7 AccuWeather Team.Meteorologist Cheryl Scott shows you weather experiments and activities you can do at home in her Weather Workshop series on Facebook Live.Meteorologist Tracy Butler is always looking for new members of the Weather Sketchers Club!Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.