Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries his 1-year-old daughter

NEW MEXICO --
A New Mexico landscaper asked a customer if he could bury a dead pet in his backyard - but what he really buried was far more tragic.

Thurman Dunn says he was on vacation last month when his landscaper and neighbor, David Zuber called asking if he could bury his cat in Dunn's yard.

However, when Dunn returned from vacation, authorities knocked on his door. They told him Zuber had actually buried his one-year-old daughter, Anastazia.

Zuber and his girlfriend were arrested last week, and were charged with child abuse resulting in death.
