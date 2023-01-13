Lane Tech High School evacuated after small amount of mercury found in bathroom, CPS says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lane Tech High School is being evacuated Thursday due to some type of "environmental issue," according to a CPS spokesperson.

In a letter to parents, Chicago Public Schools said there was a report of "a small quantity of mercury in one of the bathrooms."

The area was immediately secured, officials said.

CPS said they are working with a hazardous materials response team to assess the situation.

Thursday's schedule LSC meeting has been cancelled and all other activities have also been stopped out of an abundance of caution, CPS said.