3 hospitalized after Lansing apartment building fire

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire in an apartment building in south suburban Lansing has sent three people to the hospital, authorities said.The fire broke out at a 3-story apartment building in the 3000-block of Bernice Avenue at about 3 a.m. and the fire was reported on all three floors.At least three people were transported to hospitals, with one person injured while jumping and two others reporting breathing difficulty.Two police officers were also checked out for smoke inhalation. Authorities said they were alerting residents to get them out of the building.The building has six units in it and six families have been displaced by the fire.The fire appeared to be struck shortly after 6 a.m. The cause of the fire is not known.