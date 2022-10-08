Lansing shooting: Person shot, killed at south suburban Planet Fitness, police say

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a shooting at a south suburban Planet Fitness on Friday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 17675 Torrence Avenue in Lansing at about 6:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired, police said. They found a person who had been shot in the body.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shootings: Jurors view scene of execution-style slayings in Wicked Town gang trial

Lansing paramedics arrived and the male shooting victim died on the scene, police said.

The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Lansing police and Illinois State Police crime scene investigators gathered evidence from the scene.

The Lansing Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them at 708-895-7150.