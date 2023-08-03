Lansing shooting: Man killed during attempted armed robbery outside gas station, police say

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Torrence Avenue QuikTrip gas station early Thursday morning, Lansing police said.

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery early Thursday morning at a suburban gas station, police said.

Lansing police responded just before 4:40 a.m. to a QuikTrip, located at 17355 Torrence Ave., for a report of a person shot during an armed robbery outside the gas station.

Police said a group of suspects tried to rob a customer at one of the gas pumps, and numerous shots were fired in a shootout.

Cameron Webster Sr. of Lansing died on the scene, police said.

Police said Webster was apparently on his way to work as a security guard in Chicago.

One of the apparent suspects, 17-year-old Kamarion Herbert, died from gunshot wounds after being dropped off at Roseland Hospital.

There were markers on the ground identifying shell casings.

Witnesses said they are concerned about violence in the area, near the state line and just off the expressway.

"We hope our leaders in the city will talk to us about mitigating efforts they'll be doing to help prevent this," one Lansing resident said.

Police said the gas station is equipped with good security cameras, and they have information they hope will lead to a quick arrest.

The Lansing Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at 708-895-7150.