Large explosion reported in Lake County in Waukegan, near Gurnee

Video from social media shows the aftermath of a large explosion near Gurnee Friday night.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A large explosion in Waukegan was heard and felt all over Lake County Friday night.

Video from social media shows the aftermath of the explosion and fire. Many of the initial reports of the incident came from Gurnee, where residents said they heard the explosion and felt their homes shake.

The aftermath of the explosion also clearly shows smoke and fire. People across Lake County report hearing and feeling the blast.



The Lake County Sheriff reports the explosion came from a factory in the area near Sunset Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Waukegan. The Lake County Sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area, but no evacuation order has been put in place as of yet.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured in the blast or fire.

A witness said that while she was driving down Delany she heard a large boom and saw debris flying through the air. When she turned onto Sunset Avenue, she saw more insulation and debris in the air and then saw a second boom.

