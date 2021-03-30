Large fire at Brighton Park paper recycling plant contained

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 firefighters worked to contain a fire at a waste management facility in the Brighton Park neighborhood Tuesday.

The wind-blown fire started in a prairie after 4 p.m. Tuesday and "spread really fast" to the yard of the paper plant near 48th Place and Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

WATCH | Chopper7 over large fire at Brighton Park paper plant
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper7 was over the fire at a paper recycling plant near 48th and Christiana just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.



As of 5 p.m., the fire had reached the plant's main building, as huge piles of paper continued to burn in the back, fire officials said.



Crews upgraded the fire to a hazmat situation as flames spread to containers of acid at the plant, and propane tanks were being stored outside, fire officials said.

As a precaution, the CTA has shut down power to the Kedzie station nearby. Orange Line train service is suspended between the Midway and Western stops, the CTA said.

No injuries have been reported. A plant manager said all employees were able to exit the building safely.

It's not clear what started the fire.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrighton parkbuilding firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID cases spike in 2 Chicago zip codes
Walgreens acknowledges 2nd dose scheduling problems
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
General Iron owners deny environmental racism charge in new court filing
Man charged with attempted murder in Mag Mile stabbing
Waukegan activists protest renaming schools after Obamas
Wrigleyville bar capacity to be enforced for Cubs home opener
Show More
'Real Housewives' star charged in telemarketing fraud scheme
IL utilities shut offs can resume Thursday; how to get help paying bills
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
Mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, CSU coming soon
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions
More TOP STORIES News