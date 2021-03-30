Large fire at Brighton Park paper recycling plant contained

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10460257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper7 was over the fire at a paper recycling plant near 48th and Christiana just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Containers of acid now burning at the 2 11. CTA killing power on cta system nearby. Rail service to Midway suspended. pic.twitter.com/6H2wlBPGUs — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 firefighters worked to contain a fire at a waste management facility in the Brighton Park neighborhood Tuesday.The wind-blown fire started in a prairie after 4 p.m. Tuesday and "spread really fast" to the yard of the paper plant near 48th Place and Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.As of 5 p.m., the fire had reached the plant's main building, as huge piles of paper continued to burn in the back, fire officials said.Crews upgraded the fire to a hazmat situation as flames spread to containers of acid at the plant, and propane tanks were being stored outside, fire officials said.As a precaution, the CTA has shut down power to the Kedzie station nearby. Orange Line train service is suspended between the Midway and Western stops, the CTA said.No injuries have been reported. A plant manager said all employees were able to exit the building safely.It's not clear what started the fire.