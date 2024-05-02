Large tanker catches fire in CT, causes massive traffic delays on I95 | VIDEO

NORWALK, Conn. -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel truck, tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle on Thursday morning closed down lanes of I-95 in both directions and is causing significant traffic disruptions.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Norwalk around 5:30 a.m.

The tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline when it was involved in the crash with a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

So far no injuries have been reported and officials say there is no threat of a collapse.

"About 6,500 gallons of gasoline have either burned off or runoff, and our teams are conducting a cleanup operation along the Norwalk River. It's a complex situation involving local and state hazardous response teams," said State Emergency Management Director William Turner.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he has spoken with Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and federal resources are standing by.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 are expected to stay closed for an extended period of time.

The Norwalk Asst Fire Chief said that the bridge will have be torn down. The roadway will not be able to reopen until demolition is complete.

"We anticipate this area of the highway to be closed for a significant period. Anyone traveling through this area should find alternate routes," Governor Ned Lamont said on X.

The result is a traffic nightmare with thousands of vehicles -- many of them tractor trailers -- being diverted onto local streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.