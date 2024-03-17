CTA Brown Line service suspended north of Belmont due to fire under tracks at Western station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA announced it suspended Brown Line services on the city's North Side after a food truck caught fire.

Early Sunday morning, a food truck caught fire while parked under the tracks near the Western station, according to 47th Ward Alderman Matt Martin.

Due to damage caused by the fire, CTA suspended Brown Line services between Kimball and Belmont.

Until services resume, CTA will run shuttle buses between the stations, according to Martin.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown how long it will take to repair the tracks.