Porter, Ind. man injured when lithium battery catches fire in truck

A man in Porter, Indiana was burned when a lithium battery ignited and caused his pickup truck to catch fire, police said.

PORTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was injured in a pickup truck fire in Northwest Indiana Wednesday night.

Porter police said they responded to a fire at a home in the Port Cove subdivision near Essex Drive and Pearson Road around 7 p.m. There, they found a pickup truck engulfed in flames.

Police said they believe a lithium battery in the cab of the truck caught fire, igniting the blaze.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns on his arm.

No further information has been released. Police have not released any further details about the driver or the severity of his injuries.