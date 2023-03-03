WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
SOCIETY

Community meeting held to discuss the revitalization of LaSalle Street in Chicago's Loop

The city says at least 30% would need to be affordable housing

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 4:50AM
Developers present proposals for LaSalle Street Reimagined program
EMBED <>More Videos

A community meeting was held Thursday night to discuss the revitalization of LaSalle Street in Chicago's Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community meeting was held Thursday night to discuss the revitalization of LaSalle Street in Chicago's Loop.

The area between Washington and Jackson streets on LaSalle has seen a substantial uptick in office and retail vacancies.

Six developers presented their proposals for the LaSalle Street Reimagined program. A big focus for the program is converting some of the vacant business space into residential use.

The city says at least 30% would need to be affordable housing.

They hope to have it narrowed down to three proposals by the end of the month.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW