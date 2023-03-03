Community meeting held to discuss the revitalization of LaSalle Street in Chicago's Loop

A community meeting was held Thursday night to discuss the revitalization of LaSalle Street in Chicago's Loop.

The city says at least 30% would need to be affordable housing

The area between Washington and Jackson streets on LaSalle has seen a substantial uptick in office and retail vacancies.

Six developers presented their proposals for the LaSalle Street Reimagined program. A big focus for the program is converting some of the vacant business space into residential use.

The city says at least 30% would need to be affordable housing.

They hope to have it narrowed down to three proposals by the end of the month.