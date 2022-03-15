Families of those who died from COVID-19 at vets home in LaSalle, IL to speak out

LaSALLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of family members of veterans who died after contracting COVID-19 in the south suburbs will gather in the Loop Tuesday morning to tell their stories.The family members of 27 veterans are part of lawsuits just filed against LaSalle Veterans Home, the state of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and several other staff members at the long-term care facility.They will speak at a Loop law firm at 10:30 a.m.Those veterans contracted COVID due to an outbreak at LaSalle Veterans Home in late 2020.The lawsuits allege the veterans' home failed in its duty to provide care or follow basic COVID safety protocols.Twenty six of the 27 veterans listed in the lawsuit died.A state inspector general's report last year found those deaths could have been prevented.The suit alleges that various employees at the facility attended an off-site party in October of 2020, and as residents and staff continued to test positive in the following days, those employees continued to report for work.It also says COVID patients were not being isolated and that staff members were not wearing masks, or washing their hands.The families say their loved ones died in pain, and, in many cases, alone.The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in the past, Gov. JB Pritzker acknowledged a failure of leadership at the facility, replacing the Veterans' Affairs director.The governor said there was a lot of work to do and more training that needed to happen.Meanwhile, the lawsuits could cost the state millions of dollars.