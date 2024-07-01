Son of late World War II veteran receives father's Purple Heart Medal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of Independence Day, the son of a late World War II veteran accepted a lost Purple Heart medal on his behalf.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs returned the medal as part of a mission called "Operation Purple Heart."
Jerome "Jerry" Even, survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Monday, his son accepted his Puprle Heart Medal.
The medal had been abandoned in a bank safe deposit box and turned over to the state's unclaimed property division.
10 more Purple Heart medals need to be returned to their owners.
