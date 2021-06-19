ABC News Live talks issues facing the trans community with Laverne Cox, Dr. Rachel Levine & Gottmik

"Pride on ABC News Live" reports on the immense spirit of the trans community amid growing anti-trans legislation and rhetoric. "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang hosts the episode. You can watch the full show here.
Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans. WATCH: ABC's Juju Chang talks to transgender advocates who say anti-trans sports bans are aimed at a problem that doesn't exist.
1 on 1 with the cast and creatives of Hulu's docuseries, "Changing the Game." WATCH: Trans student athlete Sarah Rose Huckman speaks with ABC News' Juju Chang.
Dr. Rachel Levine shares her advice for trans youth and their parents. WATCH: The Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health discusses progress against the pandemic and her historic role as the highest-ranking transgender federal government official.
Laverne Cox on how she has paved the way for the next generation. WATCH: The barrier-breaking actress shares her life and experience as a trans woman in Hollywood.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Gottmik on authenticity and changing the world. WATCH: The groundbreaking drag artist made history as the first openly transgender man to compete on the show.
