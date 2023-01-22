WATCH LIVE

5 hospitalized after incident at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, January 22, 2023 10:06PM
Five people have been hospitalized after an incident at a Mount Greenwood bar Sunday, according to Chicago fire officials.

No details about the incident have been released other that it happened at Lawlor's Bar in the 3600-block of W 111th Street, CFD said.

Two people were taken to Christ Hospital and three others were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, fire officials said.

All were said to be in fair to serious condition and have since been stabilized.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

