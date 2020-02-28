Boy, 12, shot in leg in Lawndale on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The boy told officers he was standing on the sidewalk near 16th Street and S. Homan Ave. around 10:30 p.m. when he heard shots.

Seconds later the boy realized he had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and is expected to be okay.

Chicago Police say it's not clear who shot the boy and Area Central detectives are investigating.
