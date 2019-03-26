Crime & Safety

Lawsuit: CPD raided wrong home during child's birthday party

EMBED <>More Videos

A lawsuit alleges that Chicago police smashed a 4-year-old's birthday cake during a raid on the wrong house.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A civil rights lawsuit claims that Chicago police raided the wrong house during a 4-year-old boy's birthday party.

A Chicago family alleges that 17 officers executed a search warrant on their South Side home on Feb. 10, smashing the child's birthday cake and trashing the apartment. Officers pointed guns at the boy, Terrence Jackson, Jr., and his 7-year old sister, the family said.

The children's mother says her daughter is fearful of police.

The search warrant was for a suspect who had not lived there for five years. No one was arrested or charged. None of the contraband items listed in the warrant were found, the family's attorney said.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court.

A city spokesperson declined to comment.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychicagobirthdayraid
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Police search for 3rd suspect in shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
O'Hare cook-off sends chef to James Beard Gala
Hire a 'High Valyrian' tutor for $52 an hour
Majestic video of Humpback Whale leaping in and out of water
Show More
WATCH: Soldier surprises mom and sister
Penguin mating season begins at Shedd Aquarium
5 charged after pregnant woman stabbed 10 times during carjacking
Boy killed in Aurora hit-and-run
Boy, 10, kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
More TOP STORIES News