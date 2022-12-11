Roscoe Village restaurant rolls out special holiday menu to support local school

Le Sud restaurant in Roscoe Village, Chicago is rolling out a special holiday menu to support Audubon Elementary School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular restaurant in Roscoe Village is rolling out a special menu to put you in the holiday spirit.

Le Sud is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its "Let it Snow" holiday pop-up.

The special runs the entire month of December, featuring a kid-friendly fare, holiday dishes, warm boozy beverages and more.

Twenty-three percent of sales from the children's menu will benefit Audubon Elementary School. For table reservations, please visit LeSudChicago.com.