WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Roscoe Village restaurant rolls out special holiday menu to support local school

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, December 11, 2022 5:31PM
North Side restaurant's special holiday menu supports local school
EMBED <>More Videos

Le Sud restaurant in Roscoe Village, Chicago is rolling out a special holiday menu to support Audubon Elementary School.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular restaurant in Roscoe Village is rolling out a special menu to put you in the holiday spirit.

Le Sud is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its "Let it Snow" holiday pop-up.

SEE ALSO | 'We never forget': Santa Claus delivers gifts to families of fallen Chicago police officers

The special runs the entire month of December, featuring a kid-friendly fare, holiday dishes, warm boozy beverages and more.

Twenty-three percent of sales from the children's menu will benefit Audubon Elementary School. For table reservations, please visit LeSudChicago.com.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW