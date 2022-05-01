FDA takes steps to limit lead in apple juice, other juice blends

The Food and Drug Administration wants to make drinks safer for children.
Officials are calling for lead levels to be reduced in apple juice and other juice blends to "further reduce exposure to toxic elements in foods."
"Exposure of our most vulnerable populations, especially children, to elevated levels of toxic elements from foods is unacceptable," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.
Lead is a naturally occurring element, which means it can't be completely removed from the food supply.
However, the FDA said if the action levels they recommend are taken, consumer exposure would be limited. They said establishing a 10 parts per billion level could result in close to a 50% reduction in lead exposure.
This is part of the agency's Closer to Zero action plan, which debuted in April 2021
