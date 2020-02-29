Leap Year babies, 'leaplings,' welcomed in Chicago area hospitals

Advocate Health Care welcomed some of the first Leap Year babies, or "leaplings," of 2020 to the Chicago area.
Feb. 29 is Leap Day, the extra day tacked onto the calendar once every four years as a corrective measure to accommodate the time it takes the Earth to complete a single revolution around the sun. That means leaplings born Saturday will only technically get to celebrate their birthdays every four years.
Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn)
Name of Mom and Dad: Maria and Jose Jimenez
Name of Baby: Moises Alberto
Gender: Boy
Weight: 10 pounds
Height/Length: 22 inches
Time of Birth: 5:04 a.m.
Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Whiting
Any siblings? Three siblings
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)
Name of Mom and Dad: Karolina and Adam Mroczko
Name of Baby: Nel
Gender: Girl
Weight: 3.565 kilograms
Height/Length: 48.9 centimeters
Time of Birth: 1:39 a.m.
Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Chicago
Any siblings? None
Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin)
Name of Mom and Dad: Deyse and Luis Galvan
Name of Baby: Sophia
Gender: Girl
Weight: 8 pounds, 13 ounces
Height/Length: 20.5 inches
Time of Birth: 12:31 a.m.
Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Elgin
Any siblings? Three siblings
Name of Mom and Dad: Alexis Hurt and Semaj Collier
Name of Baby: Kyree
Gender: Boy
Weight: 6 pounds, 2 ounces
Height/Length: 14.5 inches
Time of Birth: 12:06 a.m.
Town/City/Neighborhood where the couple lives: Elgin
Any siblings? None
