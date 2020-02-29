Leap Year babies, 'leaplings,' welcomed in Chicago area hospitals

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin)

Advocate Health Care welcomed some of the first Leap Year babies, or "leaplings," of 2020 to the Chicago area.Feb. 29 is Leap Day, the extra day tacked onto the calendar once every four years as a corrective measure to accommodate the time it takes the Earth to complete a single revolution around the sun. That means leaplings born Saturday will only technically get to celebrate their birthdays every four years.: Maria and Jose Jimenez: Moises Alberto: Boy: 10 pounds: 22 inches: 5:04 a.m.: WhitingThree siblings: Karolina and Adam Mroczko: Nel: Girl: 3.565 kilograms: 48.9 centimeters: 1:39 a.m.: ChicagoNone: Deyse and Luis Galvan: Sophia: Girl: 8 pounds, 13 ounces: 20.5 inches: 12:31 a.m.: ElginThree siblings: Alexis Hurt and Semaj Collier: Kyree: Boy: 6 pounds, 2 ounces: 14.5 inches: 12:06 a.m.: ElginNone