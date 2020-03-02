leap day

Doubly special: Sacramento baby girl Camila born on leap day, just like her father

Saturday was leap day, and one little newborn girl in Sacramento was lucky enough to be a leap day baby.

But there is a delightful twist to her story.

To make her birthday celebration even more special, the newborn's dad was also born on leap day!

Leap day is on February 29 - a date that appears on our calendars only once every four years.

Dignity Health says they have a nickname for babies born on leap day.

They're called 'leapers'.

Moms have a one in 1,461 chance of giving birth on leap day, meaning only 0.07% of the population are 'leapers.'

But nurses at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento, where the baby girl was born, say the odds of both her father and her being born on a leap day are close to 2 million to one.

The baby girl has been named Camila.

Now she and her father will always get to celebrate their birthday together every four years.

On Saturday, staff and family celebrated the rare birthday in style, with little Camila all dressed up in a leap-frog attire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentoleap day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEAP DAY
100-Year-Old Leap Day Baby Celebrates "25th Birthday"
NYC couple welcomes second Leap Day baby in family
Leap Year babies welcomed in Chicago area hospitals
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News