Leap Day birthdays! Families share photos of adorable babies born on Leap Day 2024

Molly Dobin was born at 12:41 a.m. at Franciscan Health Crown Point weighing 7 pounds 6.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches to parents Carly and Matt Dobin of DeMotte, Ind.

Molly Dobin was born at 12:41 a.m. at Franciscan Health Crown Point weighing 7 pounds 6.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches to parents Carly and Matt Dobin of DeMotte, Ind.

Molly Dobin was born at 12:41 a.m. at Franciscan Health Crown Point weighing 7 pounds 6.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches to parents Carly and Matt Dobin of DeMotte, Ind.

Molly Dobin was born at 12:41 a.m. at Franciscan Health Crown Point weighing 7 pounds 6.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches to parents Carly and Matt Dobin of DeMotte, Ind.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the shoppers search the web for Leap Day deals, hospitals have been busy welcoming "leaplings."

Leap Day, Feb. 29 is a correction to counter the fact that Earth's orbit isn't precisely 365 days a year. It comes around every four years.

The chances of being born on a Leap Day are only one in 1,461 or .068%.

Babies born on Leap Day are referred to as "leaplings" or "leapers."

Less than .1% of the population share a leap day birthday.

READ MORE: What is Leap Day and what would happen without it? More than you might think

Here are some photos of 2024 leaplings:

Logan William Mallon was born weighing 7 pounds and 20.5 inches long at 2:58 a.m. He is the firstborn to Carly and Dan Mallon. Advocate Aurora Health

Baby Ellen was born at 7 pounds 12 ounces and 20.5 inches long. She was born at 12:26 a.m. Advocate Aurora Health

Malik Jordan, Jr. was born weighing 4 pounds 12 ounces at 6:55 a.m. to parents Akalya Pittard and Malik Jordan Malik was born four weeks early! Advocate Aurora Health

Baby boy Norton was born at 7:54 a.m. weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces and measuring 20 inches to parents Lindsay and Todd Norton of Lowell, Ind. Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers

Carly and Matt Dobin of DeMotte, Ind. welcomed their daughter, Molly. Carly's grandfather, who passed away last February, was also a Leap Day baby and would have been 96. Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers

They will celebrate their first birthdays in 2028, 2032, 2036, and so on.