Leap Day birthdays! Families share photos of adorable babies born on Leap Day 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the shoppers search the web for Leap Day deals, hospitals have been busy welcoming "leaplings."
Leap Day, Feb. 29 is a correction to counter the fact that Earth's orbit isn't precisely 365 days a year. It comes around every four years.
The chances of being born on a Leap Day are only one in 1,461 or .068%.
Babies born on Leap Day are referred to as "leaplings" or "leapers."
Less than .1% of the population share a leap day birthday.
Here are some photos of 2024 leaplings:
They will celebrate their first birthdays in 2028, 2032, 2036, and so on.
