Arts & Entertainment

Busiest time of year for LEGOLAND Discovery Center

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Staycation Idea: LEGOLAND Discovery Center

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- It's an idea for your next Staycation, a trip to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Schaumburg.

Spring Break is the busiest time of year, so make sure you book in advance.

Right now, the center has extended its hours to accommodate the crowds. They're open from 10AM-7PM the next few weeks.

As for ages, the center says it has activities for all kids. Children must be with an adult to visit. Adults cannot visit without children except on exclusive adult nights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentschaumburglego
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
'CODA' wins big at 94th Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
See all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
1 killed in shooting blocks away from Wrigley Field
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Former Trump advisers face contempt vote from Jan. 6 committee
Show More
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by best actress Oscar winners
Man charged after 2 found dead inside South Side home, police say
City Council expected to approve Nicole Lee as 11th Ward alderman
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
CTA worker charged in Red Line station shooting: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News