Let's Talk Womxn to celebrate female business owners and entrepreneurs at free event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Female friendship, fellowship and food intersect this week in Chicago.

Female business owners are gathering for a celebration through Let's Talk Womxn.

The movement facilitates relationships between women in the restaurant industry to build economic power and they're hosting a hangout Thursday.

Dr. Rohini Dey is the founder of Let's Talk Womxn and the owner of Vermilion.

Rohini said Let's Talk Womxn is made up of women who own a small business like a bakery or restaurant while others are entrepreneurs.

"We are each other's strength when it comes to learning because there is no way you know everything about the entrepreneurship journey," Rohini said. "We boost each other's visibility through events."

"We have grown from 20 to 100 women employers, owners, and innovators in Chicago," Rohini said.

As an entrepreneur, Rohini said her restaurant Vermilion has faced economic challenges after the pandemic in 2020, but she has experimented with different cuisine styles in order to grow her clientele.

This free event is happening Nov. 16 at Vermilion, located at 10 W Hubbard St, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit Let's Talk Womxn.com.