'Let's Talk Womxn' helps kick off Women's History Month with big bash at Moe Cantina

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The organizers of "Let's Talk Womxn" are hosting the 4th annual event on Friday, March 1.

This year's celebration is titled "More Than March." Rohini Dey, Ph.D. joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming event. She is also Owner Vermilion Restaurant, Founder Let's Talk Womxn. Doctor Dey was also joined by Taylor Mason, with Taylor's Tacos on Chicago's west side. She is ambassador of "Let's Talk Womxn". Both Doctor Dey and Mason spoke about the nationwide movement and event happening on Friday, March 1.

The "More Than March" Black and Bling Bash is happening at Moe's Cantina on West Kinzie Street in River North. The event starts 4:00 p.m. and will conclude around 8:00 p.m.

