Letter carrier Kyle Livesay retires after 43 years at Bensalem Post Office

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania -- Kyle Livesay was just a few years out of high school when he started working for the Bensalem Post Office full-time.

Forty-three years later, he loaded his truck to deliver mail for the final time.

"Back then, carriers cased or put every piece of mail in order. Nowadays, most of the mail is pre-sorted," he said. "So, this means you spend less time in the office and more time on the street."

Livesay had his trademark route for 34 years out of the 43 he spent on the job.

"People on my route have been so friendly and kind to me over the years," he said.

Livesay also had to bid farewell to his co-workers, who have come to respect him greatly over the last four decades.

Recently, they threw him a retirement party at the start of his shift.

"A lot of new people, they have the same work ethic," he said. "I think our post office will be in good shape."