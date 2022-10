ABC7's Ravi Baichwal hosts event honoring Father Jack Wall for 20 years of service with Life USA

Lift USA provides schooling and housing for students in India.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Jack Wall was honored Saturday night for his 20 years of service with Lift USA.

The charity works with kids ranging from age seven, all the way through college.

More than 70 students have graduated from the program.

ABC 7's Ravi Baichwal emceed the night's event.