After School Matters to host annual Sneaker Ball to raise money for Chicago teens

Happening tonight at Chicago Sports Museum

Saturday, April 13, 2024 4:30PM
Chicago's After School Matters is hosting its annual Sneaker Ball Saturday to raise money for teens.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to slip on your coolest kicks and groove to the beat in support of After School Matters.

The Chicago non-profit is hosting its annual Sneaker Ball Saturday to raise money for its youth activities and programs. The event steps off at 7 p.m. at the Chicago Sports Museum at 835 N. Michigan.

The immersive experience features raffle prizes, teen talent, and more.

All proceeds from the Sneaker Ball will directly support the After School Matters Stipend Fund, providing valuable paid program opportunities for Chicago's teens.

You can purchase yours at afterschoolmatters.org.

