Mayor Lightfoot launches partnership initiative with business across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders launched a new community policing initiative on Monday.Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno launched the initiative, which was designed to strengthen the relationship between local businesses and communities across Chicago."This initiative is not only about building partnerships and nurturing trust between small businesses, it represents a new era of collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and our communities," Lightfoot said.As part of this new year-round initiative, the city will now have a designated business liaison officer in all 22 police districts to work side-by-side with the district commander and the local business community.Each officer will work directly with businesses in their district to establish engagement strategies to encourage positive community interactions and relationships."Business Liaison Officers will play pivotal roles in ensuring local businesses in each district have the support, resources and access needed to remain in good standing as good stewards of their respective communities," Johnson said.The business liaison officers will work in partnership with BACP to address targeted problem businesses associated with any illegal activity, license violations and community complaints related to public safety.As part of this enforcement effort, districts will develop plans individualized to each problem business based upon the identified issues and the strategies for resolution agreed upon by the Business Liaison Officer and business owner."With this partnership, CPD and BACP will be better equipped than ever to promote good business practices, hold bad actors accountable and create thriving commercial districts in our neighborhoods," Escareno said.Throughout the year, CPD will also host violence deterrence meetings as a direct approach to intervene with individual problem businesses that have seen criminal activity on or around the business property.Each meeting agenda will be based on specific business and public safety topics for police officers, community members and local business owners to discuss and collaborate on a solution before enhanced enforcement and litigation efforts are required.This new initiative is part of the Chicago Police Department's community policing strategies and its ongoing efforts to improve the communication and cooperation between police officers and the communities they serve.